19:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Prisons Service Commisioner reportedly sought to besmirch career rival Police say that Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Ofrah Klinger sought to gather damaging information on a career rival of hers. Police have been conducting a preliminary probe and will ask State Attorney Shai Nitzan to open an official criminal investigation next week. ► ◄ Last Briefs