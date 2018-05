17:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Moment of decision approaches for PA flagship illegal outpost Read more Illegal Bedouin outpost near Maaleh Adumim expected to be evacuated and residents relocated awaits Supreme Court decision. ► ◄ Last Briefs