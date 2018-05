The Likud responded to Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid after he said in a Knesset speech on Tuesday that Netanyahu's decision to expose the Iranian nuclear archive was "a professional mistake".

"Even in a matter that is meaningful to Israel's security, Yair Lapid prefers to tweet and make noise for political reasons," said the Likud. "In contrast to his delusional statements, the decision to publish the Iranian nuclear archive was appreciated jointly by all the relevant security forces."