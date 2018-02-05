Yad Vashem blasts Mahmoud Abbas: 'Distorting the facts and using anti-Semitic statements'

The Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas after he blamed the Jews for causing the Holocaust in a speech earlier this week, Ynet reported.

"Abbas purports to teach us and the Palestinians a lesson in history while distorting the facts and using anti-Semitic statements," said Yad Vashem. "Unfortunately, Abu Mazen chooses to damage the memory of the Holocaust to the point of blaming the Jewish victims for their murder, and turning Hitler into a Zionist."