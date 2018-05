15:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 3 years in prison for leader of Hamas affiliated Temple Mount group The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Nahad Zair, who is the leader of the Shabab Al Aqsa group, to 35 months in prison and a large monetary fine. The group was affiliated with the Hamas terror organization and harassed Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs