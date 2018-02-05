15:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Bnei Akiva bans chapters from having traditional Lag Baomer bonfire The Bnei Akiva Religious Zionist youth movement banned its chapters from holding the traditional Lag Baomer bonfire on Wednesday amidst fears that recent dry weather would cause forest fires. ► ◄ Last Briefs