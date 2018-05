15:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Head of academy which lost 10 students resigns Read more Head of school which held trip in which 10 teenagers were killed by flash floods during hike says 'trust in me cannot exist.' ► ◄ Last Briefs