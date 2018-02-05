Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called on the Israeli public to heed Israel's Fire and Rescue Services' instructions and not make the traditional Lag Baomer bonfire due to fears that a recent heat wave will cause brush fires.
Erdan calls on Israeli public to heed fire warnings, not to make Lag Baomer bonfire
