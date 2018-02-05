14:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Erdan calls on Israeli public to heed fire warnings, not to make Lag Baomer bonfire Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called on the Israeli public to heed Israel's Fire and Rescue Services' instructions and not make the traditional Lag Baomer bonfire due to fears that a recent heat wave will cause brush fires. ► ◄ Last Briefs