14:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Rabbi Lior ascends Temple Mount Read more Former Kiryat Arba Rabbi Dov Lior ascends Temple Mount with group of rabbis 'to emphasize Jewish presence on Temple Mount.' ► ◄ Last Briefs