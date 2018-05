14:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Netanyahu says Mahmoud Abbas 'recycling the most contemptible anti-Semitic slogans' Prime Minister Netanyahu sharply criticized Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for blaming the Jews earlier this week for the Holocaust. According to Netanyahu, Abbas "made an anti-Semitic speech" and accused him of repeating anti-Semitic tropes "whose time has come to disappear off the face of the earth". ► ◄ Last Briefs