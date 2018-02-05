14:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Police say they have been secretly probing Prison Services head Police revealed on Wednesday that they have been secretly probing Israel Prison Services head Ofrah Klinger for unspecified reasons. State Attorney Shai Nitzan will decide next week whether to turn the probe into a full-blown criminal investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs