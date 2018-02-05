14:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Lapid says Netanyahu's decision to expose Iranian nuclear archive 'mistake in judgement' Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to expose a daring Mossad operation that took Iran's nuclear archives. "Like every Israeli citizen, I felt great pride in the Mossad's expose relating to the Iranian issue, but I have to differ with the Prime Minister's discretion on the television presentation of this intelligence exposure," said Lapid in the Knesset on Wednesday, alleging that the premier's decision to reveal the operation compromised intelligence assets. ► ◄ Last Briefs