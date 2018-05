12:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Netanyahu: 'Time for Holocaust denier Mahmoud Abbas to step down' Read more PM blasts PA chief over speech blaming Jews for Holocaust. 'Time for international community to condemn this, he needs to resign.' ► ◄ Last Briefs