09:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Families of 9/11 victims win billions in settlement against Iran Read more Landmark ruling awards billions of dollars to relatives of 9/11 victims over Iranian aid to 9/11 plot. ► ◄ Last Briefs