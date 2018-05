09:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Poll: Israeli Jews strongly back Trump's embassy relocation plan Read more 68% of Israeli Jews back Trump's plan to move US embassy to Jerusalem. 83% say IDF justified to shoot Gaza rioters who approach border. ► ◄ Last Briefs