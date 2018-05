09:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 US Orthodox group: No loans from Jewish-owned mortgage company Read more Agudath Israel of America prohibits Jews from borrowing with Quicken Loans - unless they sign 'heter iska.' Quicken open to the idea. ► ◄ Last Briefs