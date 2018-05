08:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 TV series on Yeshiva boys wins awards Read more Shababnikim - the comedy-drama from the Israeli TV network HOT has won numerous awards for its portrayal of life in a haredi yeshiva. ► ◄ Last Briefs