U.S. Holocaust Museum condemns Abbas

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum on Tuesday strongly condemned Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s comments blaming Jews for the Holocaust.
In a statement, the museum said that Abbas’s comments blaming Jewish “social behavior” in Europe for the Holocaust “are grossly inaccurate and an insidious type of anti-Semitism. The Museum calls on all leaders and citizens to denounce and reject these sentiments. The Nazis believed that Germans were ‘racially superior’ and that the Jews, deemed ‘inferior,’ were a threat to the so-called German racial community and had to be eliminated.”