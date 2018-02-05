A man in his 50s was moderately injured on Tuesday evening in an accident on Highway 89 near the Kabri junction in the western Galilee.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the hospital in Nahariya.
|
01:46
Reported
News BriefsIyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18
Man moderately injured in accident in the western Galilee
A man in his 50s was moderately injured on Tuesday evening in an accident on Highway 89 near the Kabri junction in the western Galilee.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the hospital in Nahariya.
Last Briefs