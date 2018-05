01:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 Iyar 17, 5778 , 02/05/18 What's next in the Syrian front? Read more Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ram Shmueli, Chairman of Hashomer Hachadash, speaks with ILTV about the latest developments in Syria. ► ◄ Last Briefs