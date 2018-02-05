Friedman: Abbas has reached a new low

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman ripped Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, after Abbas said in a speech the Holocaust was not caused by anti-Semitism, but by the “social behavior” of the Jews, including money-lending.

“Abu Mazen has reached a new low in attributing the cause of massacres of Jewish people over the years to their ‘social behavior relating to interest and banks.’ To all those who think Israel is the reason that we don't have peace, think again,” tweeted Friedman.