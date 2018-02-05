Kerry: Netanyahu showed why Iran deal was needed

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who brokered the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, argued on Tuesday that the intelligence information revealed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about Iran’s nuclear program shows why the deal was necessary.

“Every detail PM Netanyahu presented yesterday was every reason the world came together to apply years of sanctions and negotiate the Iran nuclear agreement - because the threat was real and had to be stopped. It's working! That’s why Israeli security experts are speaking out,” Kerry wrote on Twitter.