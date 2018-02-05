All the roads leading to the Shabbat Square in Jerusalem reopened to traffic a short time ago, after the intersection was blocked earlier as part of a haredi protest, the Israel Police said.
Police arrested eight rioters during the protest.
|
23:43
Reported
News BriefsIyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18
Eight arrested during haredi protest in Jerusalem
All the roads leading to the Shabbat Square in Jerusalem reopened to traffic a short time ago, after the intersection was blocked earlier as part of a haredi protest, the Israel Police said.
Police arrested eight rioters during the protest.
Last Briefs