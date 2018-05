22:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Israel wraps up European Judo championship with 3 medals Read more Children with special needs incorporated throughout 3-day event, 10 young judokas with physical disabilities perform onstage. ► ◄ Last Briefs