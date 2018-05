22:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 One killed in Kfar Saba car explosion Read more 1 killed, 1 seriously injured, two others lightly injured following car explosion at Elishama junction in Kfar Sava. Background unclear. ► ◄ Last Briefs