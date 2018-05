16:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Abbas: Jewish behavior, not anti-Semitism, caused Holocaust Read more PA President regurgitates anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in 'history lesson' seeking to disprove Jewish connection to Land of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs