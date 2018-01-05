J'lem Supreme Muslim Council Chairman banned from leaving country

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri today banned Ikrima Sabri, chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council in Jerusalem, from leaving the country. The decision followed the recommendation of security officials who presented Deri with information that Sabri is exploiting his exits to attend conferences aimed at harming state security.

Sabri also takes part in incitement and subversion against the state, and has a long connection to terror activists in Israel and abroad. They include a close connection to Hamas activists in Turkey and various countries around the world.