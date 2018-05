14:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Deri held secret meeting in attempt to reverse Shas' decline Read more Report says Shas leader convened secret meeting in order to reverse faction's plummet in the polls and battle talk of Eli Yishai's return. ► ◄ Last Briefs