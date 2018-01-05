Senior intelligence source: An unprecedented treasure on Iran

A senior intelligence official told political and military correspondents on Tuesday that while Israel obtained an unprecedented amount of material from Iran's nuclear archive, "We did not take the whole archive." He said the material renews "things we knew in the past. Just to make it clear- when the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency -ed] did their report they were based on a thousand documents, and we have more than 100,000 documents, new and significant material that shows with certainty that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons."

He was not moved by the possibility that Iran would deny the credibility of the documents revealed last night by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying, "The scope and variety of the information will not allow Iran to say that the material is forged." He added, "With every Iranian statement that they do not intend to produce nuclear weapons, we have 100 proofs that they are lying."