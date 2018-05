14:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Terrorists try to blow up Samaria military court Border Police officers have arrested two Palestinian Authority youths who arrived at the Samaria Military Court in Salem carrying three pipe bombs and a bag containing a gas tank. A Border Patrol sapper is currently working to neutralize the explosives. The entrance to the court is closed. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs