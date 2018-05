14:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Haredi MK's grandson arrested for drug smuggling Read more Grandson of haredi MK arrested at Ben Gurion Airport after authorities catch him with 11 kilograms of cocaine. ► ◄ Last Briefs