Erdan: Renew the ISA and police probe of Umm al-Hiran events

Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan has welcomed the state prosecutor's decision to close the case with regard to the policemen who operated in the Negev community of Umm al-Hiran, last year when a Bedouin motorist was shot to death as his car rammed into two officers, killing one and wounding another.

Erdan said, "Now that it has been determined that the police acted lawfully, the investigation of the Shabak [Israel Security Agency] and the police must be renewed in connection with the circumstances of the unfortunate incident and present the findings of the investigation to the public."