A new Shari'a Court was inaugurated on Tuesday in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Sakhnin with the participation of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Writing on Twitter, Shaked said, "The Left speaks of equal rights; The right acts. After years of talk, it is a joy to inaugurate a new Sharia court in Sakhnin today. In the last 3 years we have doubled the number of qadis and appointed a first woman qadit. This is what coexistence looks like."