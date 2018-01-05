The Crossings Authority will hold security exercises between 19:30 and 01:30 at the Meitar Crossing in the southern Hevron hills.
From 22:00 to 01:00, there will be gunfire and explosions in the area.
|
12:52
Reported
News BriefsIyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18
Security drill tonight at Meitar Crossing
The Crossings Authority will hold security exercises between 19:30 and 01:30 at the Meitar Crossing in the southern Hevron hills.
From 22:00 to 01:00, there will be gunfire and explosions in the area.
Last Briefs