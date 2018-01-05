Japanese prime minister arriving this evening

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to arrive in Israel on Tuesday evening for two days as part of a regional tour.

The Globes financial publication said he will proceed from the airport to Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and visit a Japanese sponsored industrial area in Jericho on Wednesday morning before an afternoon meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. While Abe said peace talks were a priority, he will be accompanied by a large business delegation exploring economic opportunities in Israel.