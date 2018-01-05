Route 6 bloked between Nachshonim and Ben-Shemen

Highway 6 has been blocked to traffice between Nachshonim and Ben Shemen because of a fire that broke out at the side of the road.
There were no injuries. Motorists were asked not to go to the area and advised to take alternate routes.
