Three quarters of the public would support a general strike in order to strengthen weakened populations, according to a survey presented today by the president of the Geocartography group, Avi Degani at a May 1st conference of the Histadrut Labor Federation, according to walla!.

Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn said, "Reducing gaps as a national mission in the 70th year of the State of Israel is a burning issue which is more important than ever and must be on the agenda constantly."