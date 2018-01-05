Shaked: Override Clause without a majority of 61 is not worth it

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Tuesday that the Jewish Home Party has not changed regarding the majority required to override Supreme Court invalidation of laws passed by the Knesset. She told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "If the law changes from a majority of 61 to a majority of 70, it's not worth it anymore."

Shaked made it clear that unlike other coalition members, elections were out of the question for Jewish Home, saying, "We will not have a better government. We have to finish the term."