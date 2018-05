10:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Former Israeli atom chief: PM did not provide 'smoking gun' Professor Shaul Horev, former head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission, told Israel Defense Forces Radio this morning, "There is no smoking gun" in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's revelations about Iran's nuclear arms program that proves that Iran is not in compliance with its 2015 agreement with the international community about the program. ► ◄ Last Briefs