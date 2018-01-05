IDF: 'Price tag' vandals 'people who hurt everyone'

Brigadier General Eran Niv, commander of the Judea and Samaria Division of the Israel Defense Forces, has told the security officers of the Judea, Samaria and Jordan Valley local councils, "We are preparing for the month of May, which has a number of events. It is difficult to assess what will happen in the wake of various incidents and the impact of the events in Gaza. We are prepared for every scenario and event." Specificly, he said, "Ahead of Ramadan, we are adding forces in the field, we will be stronger, we will deploy in the field, and we will take every action so that these times will pass quietly."

Regarding 'price tag' Jewish vandalism against Arab targets and the IDF, Niv said that "incidents of serious nationalistic crime have developed over the past month, more than 10 incidents of vandalism. This is the violence of non-normative people who hurt everyone. The IDF and all the security forces are currently working to stop these incidents and arrest those concerned."