Arthur Stark to Chair Conference of Presidents

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations has unanimously elected Arthur Stark, Chairman of the Board of Friends of the IDF, to serve as Chairman effective June 1.

Having served as National President of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, Stark has long been active in Jewish communal affairs at the local, national and international levels. He has served on the National Council of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Jewish Federation of Central New Jersey Board and the Board of Trustees of the Rabbinical College of America. Stark is well-known to past and present leaders of Israel, senior officers of the IDF and members of the Knesset from all political parties, and has developed relationships with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.