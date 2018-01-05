Nature and National Parks Authority warns of flooding in the south

The Nature and National Parks Authority has announced that there is a serious fear of flooding in the coming days in the southern region of the country, according to Maariv. The public is being asked to observe safety rules and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

According to the Authority, in light of the recent floods, some of the tracks in the riverbeds and the drainage basins should be checked in terms of the condition of the paths and safety aids (ladders, pegs, handholds, etc.). The Authority has worked intensively in recent days to repair the damage on the marked trails damaged by significant floods that have taken place in large areas. The paths have been examined and opened to travelers. The rest of the trails in the Judean Desert, the northern Dead Sea, the Arava and the Negev Highlands are closed until the completion of the inspections and repair of the damage caused by the floods, when a notice will be issued to the public.