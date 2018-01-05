08:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 AIPAC: Fix the shortcomings in the Iran nuclear deal The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to immediately reopen its investigation into the possible military dimensions of Iran’s program, saying, "The IAEA must demand access to Iran’s nuclear scientists and nuclear sites—starting with the site that housed the nuclear archive and extending to suspect military installations."



AIPAC said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's revelations from the archives "underscore the importance of the United States and our allies fully addressing the shortcomings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We cannot rely on inadequate inspections. We cannot allow Iran to develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. And we cannot rely on Iran's promises that it will not develop nuclear weapons when restrictions on its program start to sunset."