By a vote of 39-32, the Knesset plenum has approved the final readings of a bill by Member of Knesset Nissim Slomianski (Jewish Home) to amend the Basic Law on Justice to stipulate that in a case in which a court finds no answer in legislation, ruling or analogy, it will turn to the principles of freedom, justice, and justice of Jewish law.