07:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Iyar 16, 5778 , 01/05/18 Top CA Senate challenger 'dedicated to exposing Jewish control' A self-described "pro-white" candidate who is pushing an anti-Semitic campaign is polling second in the race for a United States Senate seat from California.