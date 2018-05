Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blasted the United States on Monday and accused Washington of trying to stoke a “regional crisis” by provoking its ally Saudi Arabia to confront Tehran.

In remarks broadcast on state television and quoted by Reuters, Khamenei reiterated his longstanding calls for the United States to “leave” the Middle East, which he called Iran’s home, and said any power seeking to challenge Iran would be defeated.