Britain: We were never naive about Iran

Britain has never been naive about Iran’s nuclear program, and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are vital to ensure it is used for peaceful means, a government spokesman said on Monday, according to Reuters.

“We have never been naive about Iran and its nuclear intentions. That is why the IAEA inspection regime agreed as part of the Iran nuclear deal is one of the most extensive and robust in the history of international nuclear accords,” the spokesman said.

“It remains a vitally important way of independently verifying that Iran is adhering to the deal and that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful,” he added.