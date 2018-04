The Knesset on Monday night approved the first reading of the Basic Law proposal: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, which seeks to determine the nature of the state of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people.

The bill was submitted by MK Avi Dichter (Likud) and a group of MKs. 64 MKs voted in favor of the bill and 50 voted against. It will now be transferred to a special committee headed by MK Amir Ohana (Likud) to prepare it for its second and third readings.