Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s High Representative of for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Monday responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s presentation on Iran.

“What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran's compliance with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments,” she said, asserting that an agreement was needed due to lack of trust between the sides.