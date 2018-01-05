23:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Sharav in most regions through Friday It will be mostly cloudy overnight with strong easterly winds in the north and the mountains and a chance of isolated rain. With Sharav heat extremes expected in most areas through Friday, Tuesday will see a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers, with a risk of flash floods in eastern and southern wadis and haze in the south. Wednesday's forecast is for isolated rain in the north and the mountains with a slight risk of flash floods in the Jordan Valley and the Judean Desert. Moderate easterly winds will prevail during the morning in the north and the central mountains. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 29Celsius/84Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 34C/93F; Golan Heights: 30/86;

Haifa: 32/89; Tel Aviv: 33/91; Be'er Sheva, Dead Sea, Eilat: 35/95 ► ◄ Last Briefs